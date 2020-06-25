I love the Press & Dakotan’s new #NEVER TRUMP columnist, Ben Shapiro.
On March 18, 2020, on his show the “Daily Wire,” he said, “I will never vote for Donald Trump because I stand with certain principles. I stand with small government and free markets and religious freedom and personal responsibility, Donald Trump stands against all of those things. He stands for Planned Parenthood, and trade restrictions and targeting political enemies and an anti-morality foreign policy and government domination of religion and nastiness toward women and tacit appeals to racism and unbounded personal power. I stand with the Constitution of the United States, and its embedded protection of my God-given rights through governmental checks and balances. Donald Trump does not. I stand with conservatism. Donald Trump stands against it. I stand with #NEVER TRUMP.”
I don’t agree with many of Ben’s libertarian ideas, but I certainly agree with his politics of #NEVER TRUMP.
Now that the P&D has purchased Ben Shapiro’s editorial views, how about a moderate voice, someone like Paul Krugman would be an interesting read in the P&D. Krugman would bring a more mature view of the world than Ben does.
