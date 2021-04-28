South Dakota’s governor said some hateful things about immigrants recently. I’m sure if you are a supporter of her, you liked what she said. If you are not a fan of her, you probably didn’t.
I wasn’t a fan of what she said, but I know that she didn’t really mean it because she said the complete opposite just over a year ago when a different President was in the White House.
Gov. Kristi Noem notified the Trump administration on Dec. 20, 2019, that South Dakota will continue to accept refugees who are resettled in the United States next year.
“Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, the strengthened screening process for refugees entering the United States can give South Dakotans increased confidence that those entering are coming for the right reasons,” she said in a statement. “For the communities that want to welcome these refugees, I support giving them that opportunity.”
So why did she said something different yesterday when she said in December 2019 that she would accept refugees who are resettled in the United States?
“South Dakota won’t be taking any illegal immigrants that the Biden Administration wants to relocate. My message to illegal immigrants ... call me when you’re an American.”
She is playing a character. She is playing to her supporters. I can’t take her seriously and I don’t know how anyone else does either.
