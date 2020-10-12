When a court in our land makes the decision of guilt or innocence in a murder trial, people who are accomplices are also found guilty of criminal acts. Penalties are charged against them.
The Supreme Court justices who decided the Roe vs. Wade decision are guilty of murder by intent even though they did not participate in an abortion.
Abortion doctors and nurses and Planned Parenthood officials are guilty of murder or are an accomplice to murder of innocent babies in the womb. They have blood on their hands.
I believe any person who is pro-abortion in belief is in danger of being an accomplice to murder. That goes for a person who votes for a pro-abortion candidate.
People — do not hide behind the cliché that “It is a woman’s choice.” Even a grade school kid can figure out that abortion is murder.
If you are pro-abortion, consider this question. What will you say when you stand before Almighty God on judgment day and He asks you “Why do you have blood on your hands?” God considers abortion as murder because God is pro-life.
I must end this article with this conclusion. God is merciful and He will forgive any person who asks Him to forgive them. I John 1:9 says, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.”
If you are a pro-abortionist, God will forgive you. Ask Him to.
