In this age of ever-contentious letters to the editor, I thought maybe a positive one was in order.
Every time we drive or walk the streets of downtown Yankton, we remark on how beautiful the baskets and planters that line the streets are. Thank you to the city and its staff for making our downtown so lovely and contributing to a healthier environment for us all. It is appreciated in these difficult times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.