I think women and men should be paid the same. Lots of females around the world don’t get paid as much as men do. I think it is just unfair, there aren’t many jobs out there that will pay a normal amount for girls. I don’t know the normal amount a person gets paid, but I know that it is unfair for some people and I hope that inequality in salaries between men and women will change in the future.
