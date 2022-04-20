The job of the attorney general is to prosecute the suspects that the police arrest. if the attorney general did not prosecute, the work of the police would become invalid.
Now, when the hole in Jason Ravnsborg’s windshield is just large enough for a torso to pass through it, then it becomes necessary for Jason to have removed Joe’s body from his front seat before he called the police.
The only way that Ravnsborg could intimidate that many cops is if he threatened them to not prosecute their cases. Remember that early on the police groups were for Ravnsborg to resign.
Anyone in the police department or the court system that tampers with evidence is not fit to be working for justice.
Ravnsborg himself says that how this case works out could affect how the law works in the future. If he gets by with this, it means that a precedent will be in place to subvert justice if you have a high enough position.
