After watching the news about Texas passing the most restrictive abortion law in the nation and other states starting to follow their lead, including South Dakota, I am a little confused. My stance on abortion has always been that rape, incest or the mother’s life should be the only exception and should not be used as a form of birth control.
It seems that the Republican-controlled states are supporting this legislation but are the same states that are refusing to take the COVID vaccine and are fighting mask mandates that would save the lives of their children and fellow Americans. These states are the ones that are filling the hospitals with COVID cases and are jeopardizing available rooms for other patients. This flies in the face of being what a Christian stands for. A true Christian wants to look out for his fellow man and do what they can to protect them.
