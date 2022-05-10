In the Pres & Dakotan’s COVID update for May 4, you noted that active cases in SD rise by more than 40%. Why does the P&D not start with the positive headline of, COVID update for May 4, 2022: Active hospitalizations drop by 34%? Are we not more concerned about really sick people than we are about someone with a stuffy nose that happens to test positive?
Let’s start looking for the GOOD news instead of always focusing on the BAD!
