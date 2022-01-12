I think reading is a huge part of society, and if we couldn’t read, the world would collapse. Without reading, we couldn’t learn, which would destroy mostly everything and we would be living uneducated lives.
Some kids think that reading is just something that your teacher forces you to do, but I feel that reading is a privilege.
I am thanking Mrs. Bergeson, our librarian, for being one of the most outstanding people I have ever met, for always trying to do everything she can to make us happy. The Yankton Community Library staff are also very hardworking.
I’m very thankful to be able to read and I hope others are, too.
