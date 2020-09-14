How long is the Yankton Mall going to be closed to the public being able to shop at the few stores still in there? Is there anything the city of Yankton can do to encourage the owner to open the doors and let people shop again? It does not make any sense to keep those small stores closed, saying, “It is to keep the virus from spreading.” There is never a time when they are crowded, there is plenty of room for those who would like to shop there and then the theater was also forced to close.
Something is wrong with that owner and I’m sure many people in Yankton and the surrounding area will agree with me.
Yankton, you do not need another hotel; you need places for people to shop besides Walmart. Do what you can to get those shut-down shops to open and help people be able to “shop in their hometown.”
