John Lewis wrote, “The key to getting over any fear is education and exposure.”
A fear is spreading throughout our nation and our state houses. It’s the fear of something called “critical race theory” but it’s about more than race. It’s about our fear of the truth, a truth we must face to realize the promise of America.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
We must face, embrace and teach these truths to our children.
When I was young, I had two Moms; one white and one black. They both loved me and I loved them back. One day the neighbor children taught me the n-word. They told me my black Mom was an n-word. So later that day I used my new word not knowing it was hurtful. I saw the pain on my black Mom’s face as tears ran down her cheeks. I apologized and cried with her. It was a hard lesson I might have avoided if I had been taught a few of the hard truths of our history.
Let us trust our teachers!
