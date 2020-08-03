This is in response to the letter by Rev. Dan Brandt (Press & Dakotan, July 28):
If Colin Kaepernick is your hero, your judgment is severely misplaced. I am somewhat surprised you didn’t pick Jeffery Epstein.
Kaepernick is a product of this “white privilege” we hear so much about these days. He had a black father that was a deadbeat that didn’t stick around to help raise a son. Just a sperm donor — common practice it seems these days. The man was adopted by white family and raised as product of white privilege. Without that upbringing and raised in poverty and without a father figure, he likely would have been just another thug.
If the man had a backbone in him, he would not align himself with a Marxist organization like BLM. If he had a backbone, he would take his money and fame and try to turn around inner city young people. He would be preaching for men of all skin colors to stand up and be a man.
If you father kids — support them, teach them, help raise them, stay in school, strive for higher education, turn your back on the thug life — let’s quit dying in the streets over some color of clothes or pair of Air Jordan shoes, or just shooting someone because they are on the wrong side of the street. Turn your back on dealing/doing drugs. Stand up, be a man, raise your kids. Don’t donate sperm and run out. Then, after he changes that world, he would maybe — maybe — be worthy of being looked up to.
Preacher Brandt, set your hero bar a little higher.
Also, if you slam Mr. Trump, I hope you earned that right by giving back your last stimulus check and will send the future one back as well. Don’t take a man’s kindness and then bite his/her hand.
