The Smithfield Plant in Sioux Falls is owned by China. Who let that happen? Half of the illnesses in South Dakota from COVID-19 were in that plant.
China and the greedy Americans that made this happen should be held responsible.
Updated: April 23, 2020 @ 4:27 am
(0) comments
