I think people need to be treated a little more fairly. Even though the world isn’t fair, I think it should happen.
When I say this, I mean people shouldn’t be judged just because of their race. This happens everywhere, people get judged or bullied just because of their race. It frustrates me knowing it still happens.
When slavery ended in 1865, because of Amendment 13, African Americans wanted and hoped to be treated fairly. But even 157 almost 158 years later, people of color still aren’t treated like they should be.
This doesn’t only apply to people of color, every culture should be appreciated. My family is Vietnamese and, at school, my sibling struggles with rude kids sometimes, and sometimes I have to deal with it, too.
