Gov. Noem’s April 20 column, “A Safer South Dakota,” represents a new low in hypocrisy and downright meanness. In response to President Biden’s efforts to restore compassion and human rights for refugees from Central American violence, she last week tweeted to the suffering, “call me when you’re an American.”
First, most of the asylum seekers are Americans, just not residents of the United States. Second, they are desperate fellow human beings. Third, they are entitled by US and international law to seek asylum from violence. Fourth, Noem’s nasty rejection of people in need is a hypocritical reversal of her position when Donald Trump was president. Sadly, Noem is again appealing to racist bigotry in her ongoing courtship with the far-right base.
Noem claims that she “loves the people who live here.” That apparently doesn’t include the hundreds of legally-qualified non-citizen workers who risked their lives to process our meat at Smithfield in Sioux Falls, the first hotbed of COVID-19. The governor pressured the CDC to make safety reforms mere “suggestions,” not requirements. She did absolutely nothing to keep the workers safe.
Noem’s first bill as governor was to dump handgun permits, so perhaps we should thank her that our homicide rate more than doubled last year. Now the governor will keep us safer by recruiting law enforcement officers from Minneapolis. Sorry, governor, but Derek Chauvin will not be available.
