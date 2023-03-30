Regarding our new tax cut on groceries in South Dakota: As it stands, for every $100 I spend at the grocery store, I get a 30-cent tax break.
I have an alternate suggestion that would triple my economic benefit and far more than triple my pleasure. Instead of giving me the gift of a 30-cent tax break when I spend $100, give me a free Snickers Bar. As it stands, I would have to spend about $300 to save enough to purchase a Snickers Bar ... and I like Snickers Bars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.