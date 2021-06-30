In these days when we hear so much about what’s bad in our country, it’s wonderful to be living in a community like Yankton where we have something as good as our free summer band concerts down at Riverside Park. Right from the start, when everyone attending stands with respect and attention during the playing of the National Anthem, you know there’s something really special about to happen.
As a refreshing breeze wafts in from across the river, the volunteer band members inspire us to tap our toes while we enjoy their renditions of sometimes new, sometimes familiar songs they’ve had just a short time to prepare. But they always sound great!
There’s just one more summer band concert left — July 6 at 8 p.m. — but concerts presented by various musical groups will continue providing music on Tuesday evenings the rest of the summer. If you need a reminder of how great this country really is, there’s nothing quite like joining neighbors and friends on a summer evening for music in the park.
Thanks to everyone who makes it possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.