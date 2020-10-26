An open-meetings law complaint has been lodged against three Yankton County commissioners and been sent to the S.D. Attorney General’s Office.
Video of the Oct. 6, 2020, Yankton County Commission meeting exposes the existence of a document with changes to the zoning ordinance. This isn’t a hypothetical discussion, but an actual document posted on the county website.
This on its own isn’t a problem. The problem lies with how it was developed.
As seen in the video, Don Kettering, Cheri Loest and Joe Healy collaborated to create this document. If three of the five commissioners participate in an event or session, it’s considered a quorum, even if by phone, email or personal conversation. Commission quorums must be announced to the public in advance. It appears this wasn’t conducted in a manner that meets the open meetings law. The video also shows the other two commissioners were unaware of this document, or the efforts to produce it, until it was presented at the public meeting.
According to the video, the final document was sent back to the County Planning and Zoning Commission. This is backwards. The entire purpose of the Planning Commission is to do this work, vote and approve, then send up to the County Commission. There’s been no public comment and no input from the zoning commission. This document and all proposals contained within should be rejected outright by the Planning Commission.
These three commissioners are working illegally to aid special interest groups. Transparency is gone; also, the work done by the zoning commission over the past two years has been tossed aside as irrelevant.
Not surprising, the proposed changes gut zoning regulations concerning hog confinements/CAFOs in Yankton County. We cannot afford to be complacent on these actions, or the proposed changes to zoning. These changes open the doors to rampant increase in CAFOs with little regulation. Neighboring property values will tank, causing someone else’s taxes to rise. Road maintenance costs will skyrocket, and then there is the smell.
We must hold our county leadership accountable and insist they follow proper procedure while representing the entire county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.