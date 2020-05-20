Thank you for your article recognizing the teachers who are retiring in the Yankton School District. (Press & Dakotan, May 16) Without the YSD end-of-year recognition banquet, there is no platform for teachers to be recognized and honored by their peers for their years of dedicated service.
The best part of the evening for me was always the retirees’ stories and reflections of their years of service. Without the banquet, it’s a tough way to not only end their school years, but their careers as well. No students or colleagues to surround them with love and appreciation as they pack up years of memories.
I encourage everyone to take the time to reach out to thank them, especially if they were your teacher or colleague.
And so, I’d like to personally recognize and thank Linda Stevens, my next door Beadle Team First Grade colleague, for years of collaboration, shared wisdom, heartaches and laughter. Here’s to the next chapter!
