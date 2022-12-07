LifeServe Blood Center would like to thank all of the generous blood donors in the Yankton area who helped with the local hospital blood supply in November! There were 140 donors who gave 151 units of life saving blood at the Yankton Donor Center. Those units can help save up to 453 lives!
There were several donors who reached a milestone donation. A special thanks to these individuals for their continued generosity.
Milestone Donors: Leila Christopher, Yankton — 1 Gallon; Mary Tieszen, Lesterville — 1 Gallon; Karen Wilking, Tabor — 1 Gallon; Karen Domogalski, Yankton — 2 Gallons; Thomas Hausmann, Yankton — 2 Gallons; Kelsey Hunhoff, Yankton — 2 Gallons; Sharon Hladky, Yankton — 4 Gallons; Peggy Venteicher, Yankton — 4 Gallons; Elizabeth Wortmann, Yankton — 4 Gallons; Eugene Grate, Yankton — 6 Gallons; Howard Elliott, Avon — 9 Gallons; Kevin Bender, Yankton — 10 Gallons; Patricia Meyer, Hartington — 13 Gallons; Russell Schmidt, St. Helena — 13 Gallons; Randy Wilhelms, Utica — 13 Gallons; Larry Weisser, Yankton — 14 Gallons; Roger Leader, Bloomfield — 15 Gallons; David Becker, Yankton — 16 Gallons; Barbara Law, Yankton — 16 Gallons; Gary Wieseler, St. Helena — 17 Gallons; John Donner, Crofton — 18 Gallons
The LifeServe Blood Center in Yankton is located at 2901 Broadway Ave and is open every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Please call LifeServe Blood Center at 800-287-4903 or www.lifeservebloodcenter.org to schedule your appointment.
