The Issue that Transcends Marijuana (Part two):
Part one (Press & Dakotan, May 28), I explained three bills passed last session revolving around the petitioning process. Have no doubt there are more bills to come in regards to this subject. Our elected public servants are very open on the floor as to how annoyed they are by their constituents taking matters into their own hands and their intent to “fix” the process. The process has historically worked up until the point when the people superseded our government for our personal liberties. And that’s what this all comes down to, our personal liberties. Whether you are for or against legalizing marijuana, this issue should concern you. It is not just the right of the people to act but our duty.
Lastly if you do not know how your representatives voted on these issues, I strongly encourage you to take a look. One thing I really commend our government for is how easy the website, https://sdlegislature.gov/ is to navigate. Also send your legislators emails as to your own opinions on policies that concern you. You don’t need to know the exact names of bills or all the details to send an email expressing the importance of our ease in government involvement. Encourage them to implement changes that make it easier for their constituents to get involved rather than discouraging our involvement. Just tell them the issues that are important to you and talk to them like you would any other person. At the end of the day we are all just people striving for better.
