I’m a rising senior at Yankton High School. This upcoming school year was intended to be the best one yet: Senior homecoming and prom, transitioning into my role as co-Editor-in-Chief of the YHS newspaper Woksape, the “lasts,” and what I hope to be some of my favorite classes in my high school career. However, the COVID pandemic has changed how we need to handle things, and the only way we can make a safe return to school is with a mandatory face-mask policy.
When I saw that the Mitchell School District made masks mandatory, I thought “Why can’t we?” Like Mitchell, we’re an ESD and AA school. Their numbers are comparable to ours.
At the last meeting, the conversation was focused on what ways we can successfully return to normal and keep students and staff safe at the same time. If the goal is to keep students and staff healthy and to get “back to normal” like our governor is suggesting, then a mandatory mask policy is necessary.
When an infected person coughs, they send showers of tiny droplets filled with the virus into the air. A single cough can produce up to 3,000 droplets. Wearing a mask keeps these droplets from spreading; a study from the University of Cambridge in June showed that routine face mask use by 50% or more brought down the infection rate. If two people are wearing masks, the viral droplets can travel about five feet away from each individual. When an infected person is not wearing a mask, those droplets can travel 30 feet or more, and can stay alive for up to 30 hours, according to Dr. Amy Price, a research scientist at Stanford University. While masks might bring a little discomfort, it is a small price to pay for keeping the people around us safe and well.
As a student, I’ve seen the Yankton School District be a leader at the statewide level. Wouldn’t this be a perfect time to step up and show leadership and let others take note of how it can be done successfully?
