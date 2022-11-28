We are the Marty Indian School Lady Braves, Ponca and Ihanktonwan Committee, representing our Lady Braves, in efforts to raise $30,000. These funds will be used for fan support, gas and food for games, ways to generate more funds for culturally appropriate activities and incentives, and blankets for all student athletes who compete in a sport, because Ball is Life for many of our Native Children. Sports are a diversion from crime and becoming a statistic. Our children are Sacred, Wakan yeja.
This will encourage behavior, academics, attendance and most of all healing. This funding will be dispersed fairly without political influence and promote other activities outside of school. Our people’s greatest loss is our identity and quality of life. This is uniting and giving our children problem solving and adapting skills, along with teamwork and sportsmanship. Ball is Life and healing to a better quality of life. Funding shawl, ribbon skirt, hand drum and stick project. Pledges rather than contract because our word means more than a contract. We all must work together to build a healthy and safe environment for our children, tribe and community.
