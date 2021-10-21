Kings and tyrants rule by proclamation, mandate or diktat. Under both parties, the power of the executive has increased greatly at federal to local levels — especially in regards to the office of the President. This authoritarian shift has been disguised, as always, by exaggerated rhetoric that it is for the “good of the people.” Accordingly, “Science says” has become the new “Simon says,” or is it the other way around?
President Biden has decided to write his own laws through mandates and not Congress, while ignoring other laws passed by previous sessions of Congress that go against his preferred policies, such as sanctions against Russian companies. This human proclivity to appeal to a higher authority to circumvent political process is precisely why the founders of this American republic incorporated the principle of the separation of powers in multiple ways. Executive, legislative and judiciary separate process. Federal, state, county and city separate spheres of authority. Hence, we were given a federal republic where the rights and freedoms of the people as individuals were protected from the overreaches of government at all levels. It is not perfect, but it has worked better than anything else so far in the human experience.
The U.S. Constitution was designed to protect us from people often seek power to impose upon others what they think is best for everyone, along with other human failings. It is up to us.
(1) comment
Mr. Patton, you write, “President Biden has decided to write his own laws through mandates and not Congress, while ignoring other laws passed by previous sessions of Congress that go against his preferred policies…”
Your words are heartfelt, but very vague. What laws - if any - are being broken?
You neglected to tell us.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.