That hundreds of dead fish which have piled up along the Huron dam — partly due to the decision to place rocks next to the dam — is a tragedy. Worse, nothing is being done to save the surviving, suffering animals. Residents are picking live fish from the rocks, illegally, to be used for food.
Fish are every bit as complex as the dogs and cats who share our homes. They can count and tell time, think ahead, and “talk” to one another underwater. Fish also feel pain. Culum Brown, a Macquarie University biologist who is studying the evolution of cognition in fish, argues that “it would be impossible for fish to survive as the cognitively and behaviorally complex animals they are without a capacity to feel pain.”
