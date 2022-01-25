Animal abuse is messed up. Hurting an animal is just as bad as hurting a person. People who kick or throw their pets need the shock collar, not the pets. If somebody abuses their pet, they don’t deserve one. Pets and humans are equals and should be treated the same.
The right way to take care of a pet is to feed them, give them toys, take them for walks, give them a place to sleep, and play with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.