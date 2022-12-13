These days, I get a flood of messages from all directions asking me to be grateful for what I have. Sure, it’s Christmas season, and I get all that.

But it’s not just Christmas that is responsible for all the happy-think going around these days. I hear it from business advertisers, non-profits, teachers, psychologists and social workers, economists, politicians, you name it, and churches of course.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.