Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.