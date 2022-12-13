These days, I get a flood of messages from all directions asking me to be grateful for what I have. Sure, it’s Christmas season, and I get all that.
But it’s not just Christmas that is responsible for all the happy-think going around these days. I hear it from business advertisers, non-profits, teachers, psychologists and social workers, economists, politicians, you name it, and churches of course.
It seems quite obvious that all this gratitude broadcasting sent out by the powers that be amounts to encouraging Americans to settle for the low-life dregs of a world we have created for ourselves the past couple decades. As long as the authorities in the various institutions of society are happy with their vastly increasing wealth and power, they want the commoners to be happy with their lot too.
I realize that youth today have little basis for knowing how bad things have gotten, because they have never known anything but bad. Broken families, sexually exploitative churches, stick-in-the-mud educational systems, exploitative corporations, factional media, fractional elections, frictional neighborhoods, and fictional happiness. But the greyhairs of society ought to know better and require more.
Do I have to be grateful for the 10% of daily life I am pleased with and leave the other 90% to rot while I am bathing in all my gratefulness? I’m not going to stand for it.
(0) comments
