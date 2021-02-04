Stalin once ripped all the feathers off a live chicken as a lesson to his followers. He then set the chicken on the floor a short distance away. The chicken was bloodied and suffering immensely; yet, when Stalin began to toss some bits of wheat toward the chicken, it followed him around. He said to his followers, “This is how easy it is to govern stupid people. They will follow you no matter how much pain you cause them, as long as you throw them a little worthless treat once in a while.”
From Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Charles Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Party: Stay inside. Shut your business down. Do as you’re told. We will take care of you. Help is on the way.
Good analogy Randy, but for clarification you forgot to say that is exactly what
Trump did to Trumpsters for the previous 4 years. I am certain it was simply an oversight on your part though.
Mr. Heisinger, here are the feathers your dear leader pulled from us chickens : Let’s see, 1)- an armed insurrection, 2)- a runaway pandemic and 3)- an economic collapse. And he didn’t even throw us a treat. He kept them for himself and his family.
How about it, Schnucki, you tired of winning yet?
