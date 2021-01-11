I strongly believe that we should plant trees whenever we cut down trees. I feel this is very important, because so many trees are cut down every day. You can help too by planting trees in your own backyard!
We need to take care of them, because they are used for so many things. For example we need them for oxygen and we also need them to take in carbon dioxide. We even need them for future paper and wood, plus they are beautiful. This is why I believe that we should plant trees whenever they are cut down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.