Sens. Rounds and Thune, you owe the people of America an explanation!

Mike Rounds, you voted against reinstating our military who refused to submit to the COVID vaccine mandate. (An illegal mandate and a vaccine that wasn’t thoroughly tested and has since been shown to be ineffective and harmful to the point of causing death.) The military has already struggled for years to fill their recruitment numbers. Currently, only about 23% of young people can meet the military’s fitness, education and moral requirements. So where do you propose to get the 8,400 replacements for these military personnel?

