Sens. Rounds and Thune, you owe the people of America an explanation!
Mike Rounds, you voted against reinstating our military who refused to submit to the COVID vaccine mandate. (An illegal mandate and a vaccine that wasn’t thoroughly tested and has since been shown to be ineffective and harmful to the point of causing death.) The military has already struggled for years to fill their recruitment numbers. Currently, only about 23% of young people can meet the military’s fitness, education and moral requirements. So where do you propose to get the 8,400 replacements for these military personnel?
John Thune and Mike Rounds, you both voted in favor of Biden’s latest $1.7 trillion FY 2023 Omnibus bill packed with garbage. Our national debt is now over $31 trillion. Inflation is at a 40-year high. Does anyone besides Biden and Janet Yellen think this irresponsible borrowing, compulsive spending and incessantly printing worthless money can continue indefinitely?
Fellow South Dakotans, we have a right and a responsibility to demand accountability and transparency from our elected officials! And, if our senators want to continue voting Democrat, then that’s the party they should be running under — not posing as conservative Republicans.
