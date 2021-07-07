I was thoroughly entertained by the letter (Press & Dakotan, June 22) from Karen Hochstein. Of course, it contained many fallacies, especially those concerning the founding capitalists. Trust me, they did not lose their wealth. Not all of the founding fathers believed in biblical principles; far from it.
What made this country and its so-called great prosperity was slavery and the near annihilation of the Native Americans. We stole the land and tried to convert them to “biblical principles.” The white schools their children were forced to attend were rife with cruel disciplinarian agendas and sexual abuse. Sound familiar? The black slave children had no schooling whatsoever.
The only division that you claim being sown in this country is by the rich white folks who are desperately trying to hold onto their waning power. Have you heard of the all the so-called voting rights reforms that are being enacted by Republican legislatures across the country? Their purpose is simply to make it more difficult to vote, because they know that they cannot win with the now imploded Grand Oligarchic Pigs party, commonly known as the GOP.
It’s people like Pete Ricketts and Kristi Noem who are the true versions of “American Marxism Communism.” Look at the path both took when their states passed initiatives for medical/recreational marijuana. They simply tried to squelch it via bogus lawsuits initiated by their law enforcement underlings.
You’re right, Mrs. Hochstein. It is time to be honest and truthful about what is going on and that truthfulness is being transformed on a daily basis by younger people all across this country and the world. The old ways and methods are no longer working. I realize that FOX News says they are, but they, like most corporate news sources including CNN, have got it coming out of their ears and elsewhere.
One last question: What books have you read on socialism, Marxism and communism? Just curious.
