After watching the anniversary of the January 6th insurrection and finding only one Republican Senator attending the commencement to honor the law enforcement personnel, some who lost their lives protecting the lives of all Congress members and the Vice President of the United States, thereby ignoring the very people who prevented injury or death to them.
It seems ungrateful to me that the very lives saved were not worthy of gratitude for their protection as I believe that the insurrectionists could have hurt or killed many people without law enforcement protection. The insurrectionists were calling for hanging Vice President Pence and I believe would have if not for this very same law enforcement personnel.
