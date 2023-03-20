When the Eagle Eye Ride started in memory of Mary Carda Simek, it was only thought of as a one-time event. But we thought it turned out so well to try another year. We had so much fun, and we could pass it on to others in need. As the years went on, the Ride became more organized and even more fun with such great support and donations. We knew we wouldn’t do this forever but didn’t have an end date — just when the time came we would know. Many factors have gone into making our hard decision; mainly, there’s a lot of work that goes into putting on the Eagle Eye Ride that starts months before (which we never minded). But we are not as young as we were before, and for some of us health is a factor. So with that, the Eagle Eye Ride will end on a good note.
We will never forget Mary and the many donations given out in her name through the Eagle Eye Ride. Thanks to all those who have supported us through the years. We so truly appreciate all your kind ways of helping us help others. The Eagle Eye Ride mission was simple. You may still pay it forward in your own ways to keep the happiness flowing and your hearts full. Thank you to all! It’s been a great ride.
