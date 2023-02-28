“Perfect love casts out fear,” 1 John 4. Perfect love comes from God as a gift to people to grow in love.
Some politicians proclaim fear. Fear as hate, lies, fascism, chaos, revenge, they’ll take your guns, making miserable and order upset.
We experience hate — for Constitution, country, people different, non-white. Not only spoken hate but hate in 1/6 insurrection, cataclysmic defaulting on debts, a clown show in congress.
When politics become our religion, right, wrong, truth, love, integrity are casualties. We simply serve the idol of political power and fear and hate result. Deconversion away from God makes hearts hard.
A choice between Jesus and Barabbas, a thief, murderer, insurrectionist. “Give us Barabbas.” Today — the choice between Jesus and insurrectionist, some would say, “give us Donald.”
Jesus says in John 18 My Kingdom is not of this world. If it were, I would order my disciples to fight and use weapon power. My Kingdom is loving, serving, dying and rising for eternal life through faith. I want to share my love and make my love grow in you like mine, perfect. Kick aside fear.
Governors Noem, DeSantis, Abbott and Youngkin ride the horses of fear, racism, preying on the vulnerable, immigrants, LGBTQ, women, needy, doubting vaccine, false history, book burning. While the reservations were snowed in without fuel or food and dying, Ms Noem was playing with her flame thrower. Fear enslaves, Love frees. 517,000 January jobs – not from fear but love.
Fear fighting. I call on all governors, 100 senators and 435 representatives to stand up against hate, fear, lying, hypocrisy and to stand up for love and truth.
It’s God’s idea to love, to include us into the growth journey, to love God totally and our neighbors as ourselves. Beats the heck out of spending millions on fear. For Christians, it cost more, His Son.
