April 12 is election day for school board members and city commissioners. We should choose our candidates carefully. Study the issues and be sure to turn out.
Science is the systematic study of the structure and behavior of the physical world through observation, experimentation and testing based on evidence. Let’s vote for board members who support teaching science not something else. Teaching history comes with inspiration and sometimes the ugly truth. Our children are not so fragile that they can’t learn the truth and benefit from it. You have only to read the U.S. Constitution (especially the 13th and 15th Amendments) to see the importance of race in our country. We can learn from past mistakes and make today’s world a better place. Our kids are smarter than we are and definitely smarter than the Pierre folks. Vote for board members who will guard against the politicization of our schools. Our school district has done very well with the resources available, and we all want that to continue.
Regarding the City Commission, we know that we live in a rapidly changing world. Our city needs a healthy nudge in buying more electric vehicles as a hedge against fuel problems and for cleaner air. Our city should be more concerned about plastic trash and should consider banning single use plastic bags especially the type we see blowing in the wind. We need to step it up as a matter of civic pride. Vote for those who are forward thinking and who authentically care about our quality of life.
Your vote is important because life in our community is important. Don’t forget about this election and don’t think it doesn’t matter. It does matter and our city needs every vote.
