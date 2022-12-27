I have been thinking about this for some time, so I really need to say this to all who may take the time to read this letter.
We have a gift in Yankton that we receive on our doorstep five days a week: the Press and Dakotan. How fortunate it is for us that we have the ability to see what’s going on in our community on a daily basis. We cut out articles and put them on the fridge, or in our planners. Perhaps we give them to someone whose child has achieved some wonderful thing. I have a friend who would clip out articles, laminate them and mail them out.
As important as that is, we can also get an understanding of events and meetings in the community. We hear of decisions made by the County Commission, City Commission and School Board. That gives us the ability to spring to action if we don’t like what we see. (I’m thinking about the Summit Center and masking policy here). Publicity might create some discomfort for public officials, but we submit ourselves to public scrutiny by the nature of our positions and thank God there is an entity that holds us to account.
Perhaps we read the paper for mundane things, but still, you have the record before you at your fingertips.
The daily paper is fading away. There is only one daily in South Dakota that publishes seven days a week and it is only a shadow of its once-robust self.
The motto of the Washington Post is “Democracy dies in darkness.” I have friends who don’t get our daily paper. And I am reminded of Joni Mitchell’s song “Big Yellow Taxi”: “Don’t it always seem to go, that you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.”
