I have been thinking about this for some time, so I really need to say this to all who may take the time to read this letter.

We have a gift in Yankton that we receive on our doorstep five days a week: the Press and Dakotan. How fortunate it is for us that we have the ability to see what’s going on in our community on a daily basis. We cut out articles and put them on the fridge, or in our planners. Perhaps we give them to someone whose child has achieved some wonderful thing. I have a friend who would clip out articles, laminate them and mail them out.

