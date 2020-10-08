Things have been different for everyone this year, including the Eagle Eye Ride. It was hard to make the decision, but we cared very much about everyone’s health and decided not to have it this year. We are still paying it forward to those in need — that will not stop us — but we needed some kind of funds coming in for us to do that.
Thanks to Kevin and Renae Kulhavy for spearheading with a talented individual in making a unique fire pit, and we as a group selling chances, and to all those that bought chances. The support was overwhelming! Congratulations to Louie Kozak, the winner of the fire pit.
We do acknowledge the Yankton Press & Dakotan and local radio stations for keeping the public informed for us, to John & Marie Mogck, Gary Boom, James & Cynthia Filips, Barry & Louise Hollman, and Kris Hacecky. The support we receive from others, whether it be monetary, deeds or words, gives us the determination to keep fulfilling our purpose with enthusiasm. Thank you for supporting the Eagle Eye Ride!
Contact Renae at (605) 660-5891 or Peg at (605) 660-1786. Please text or leave a message, and check out our Facebook page under Eagle Eye Ride Community. We will be planning the 14th annual Eagle Eye Ride for June 26, 2021, and look forward to seeing all of you with smiles and fun!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.