This is in regards to Jerry Wilson’s letter, “An Apology Owed” (Press & Dakotan, Jan. 14): You are wrong to demand apology from Gov. Noem on calling the Georgia candidates communist. They both are socialist and that is just P.C. word for communism. It just softens the effect of the word.
Mr. Wilson, we all lost on Jan 6 with what happened. USA is not a democracy — Democracy always turns to mob rule: MOBCRACY! Majority overrides the minority and all suffer — except the elites.
We citizens were denied the truth on the election with what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6. History is always written by the winners. But truth will come out. Why weren’t any of the voting machines examined? How odd. As far as affidavits go, they are used by the legal system daily in civil and criminal cases.
To all: It’s not a case of zero evidence; it was case of judges would not review the evidence and allow it to be entered into public records for all to see. We were all robbed of truth. BUT communism hides the truth. It can’t stand the light of day.
We all lost, Mr. Wilson. Quit trying to shut down free speech.
