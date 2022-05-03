Though President Wilson proposed democratic self-determination, England, France and Italy dictated the breakup of the World War I German, Austrian and Turkish empires mostly to their advantage. Middle Eastern nations were created as protectorate fiefs to enrich their occupying European “protectors,” ignoring ethnic differences. Those arbitrary boundaries contributed to many conflicts since.
U.S. foreign policy has been less overt but just as meddling in the affairs of other nations. From 1960s Vietnam to today in Ukraine, neocons in both major U.S. parties have directed U.S. military and economic power against selective “enemies of democracy.” Accordingly, big business prospered, but the American people paid the price in anguish, blood and death. For their sacrifice, we were rewarded with wages that buy less, mostly due to exploding national debt.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine cannot be justified, but it’s also a failure of western diplomacy. Since 1991, Ukraine has been an internally corrupt mess exacerbated by U.S. and Russian foreign intervention: Donbas elections rejected — Hunter Biden, anyone? Ukraine warrants critical evaluation, not patriotic slogans.
Twentieth century Russian communists and their European comrades sang “The Internationale.” Today, Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum elite, prominent in western governments, promise, “You will own nothing and be happy.” Among them, Justin Trudeau and Volodymyr Zelenskyy govern like Italy’s fascist Il Duce. In the name of democracy, Zelenskyy recently outlawed 11 opposition political parties (but not Ukrainian Nazis) and muzzled all Ukrainian media. Ask the Ukrainians how happy they are now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.