South Dakota’s Catholic bishops’ exemptions provide moral and constitutional protection as more of the developing dangers of the “vaccines” emerge. These are not vaccines but modified gene therapies using mRNA with unknown results over time.
Considered rare, what if the following happens to you or a loved one after getting the “vaccine”?
In the last eight months, the CDC and FDA’s Voluntary Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reported over 600,000 adverse VACCINE results: 13,068 deaths; 17,228 cases of permanent disability; 376 birth defects; 2,947 miscarriages or premature births; 2,607 cases of Bell’s palsy; 522 reports of Guillain-Barre’s syndrome; 126,903 reports of anaphylaxis; 8,396 reports of blood clotting disorders, and 3,033 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis. Estimates indicate that only 10% of cases are reported. These were all healthy people who got “vaccinated;” now the survivors have permanent medical conditions.
How effective are these potentially risky “vaccines”? The Mayo Health System in July reported the Pfizer vaccine was 42% effective against the Delta variant. Moderna was 78% effective.
How effective is natural immunity? Fully vaccinated Israelis were 6.72 times more likely to get infected than those who had contracted the COVID virus with high immunity lasting for seven months.
Remember, the mortality rates for US COVID deaths is 1.7%. South Dakota has zero deaths under age 20 and nine deaths under age 30. Every life is a loss, but the dangers and risks for healthy individuals to participate in experimental procedures involving potentially dangerous injections must be considered.
