Summer in the Midwest means vacation, family holidays, stunning sunsets, fresh sweet corn, long bicycle rides, crowded state fairs, and an increased need for blood. While you enjoy your fun and summer holidays, the need for blood never takes a vacation.

This year we challenge you to add “saving local lives” to your summer bucket list by donating blood with LifeServe. Return from your summer break with good vibes knowing you’re a lifesaver. Let everyone know by rocking our latest summer t-shirt available on the donor store for 200 points. While supplies last!

