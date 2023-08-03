Summer in the Midwest means vacation, family holidays, stunning sunsets, fresh sweet corn, long bicycle rides, crowded state fairs, and an increased need for blood. While you enjoy your fun and summer holidays, the need for blood never takes a vacation.
This year we challenge you to add “saving local lives” to your summer bucket list by donating blood with LifeServe. Return from your summer break with good vibes knowing you’re a lifesaver. Let everyone know by rocking our latest summer t-shirt available on the donor store for 200 points. While supplies last!
LifeServe Blood Center held numerous mobile blood drives in Yankton in July! There were 53 donors who were able to donate and 66 units of life saving blood were collected! Thank you to every donor who participated in the drive and helped to boost the LOCAL blood supply! The units donated at the blood drive can help save up to 198 lives!
We also celebrate the following donor(s) who hit milestones with their most recent donation:
• 01 Galloneer — Karen Abbott
• 02 Galloneer — Susan Bitsos, Sidney Brandt, Darren Nissen, Daniel Schrage
• 03 Galloneer — Lori Drotzmann
• 04 Galloneer — Wayne Rames
• 04 Galloneer — Robert Logue
• 09 Galloneer — Robert Steinbrecher
• 11 Galloneer — David Abbott
Special thanks to Hy-Vee, Vishay, TruXedo, Mayson Luna, Hydro, US Federal Prison Camp, Shur-Co, Trinity Lutheran Church, Gavin’s Point Recreational Center and Fire & Ice for hosting and sponsoring the blood drives. We could not help patients in our 150-plus hospitals without communities like Yankton and your amazing volunteers and donors!
Thanks to everyone who came out to show their support. Be sure to text “LIFESERVE” to 999-777 to make your next appointment and we look forward to seeing you next time!
