I woke this morning, Good Friday, and remembered the horrible cruelty inflicted on the Son of God, the beatings, humiliation, and violent, horribly painful execution. I recalled the years of my youth when I wanted to believe that we would never have done such a thing because as Christians we loved Jesus. Instead, surely, we would care for the widow and orphan.
Like Jesus, we would welcome children and feed the hungry. Now they are on our southern border. Now is our time for cruelty or compassion.
