The reporting of the deployment of over 100 South Dakota National Guard members to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, was recognized as “a challenging day for military families.” Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said, “We’re torn, I think, as a community … but to send them away for a year is a big bite. It’s hard to reconcile sometimes.”
To grasp the complexity of the situation more fully and to be more fully informed, I encourage everyone to consider viewing the movie “The Mauritanian.”
God speed and may God bless America.
