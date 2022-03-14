Life is difficult. We often face unexpected challenges, and sometimes those challenges concern our children. While most of us would prefer enjoying and enduring the precious opportunity to bond with our young offspring, that is not always possible, due to the high cost of housing and living in general. Some need extra help from our public school system to meet the care challenges of our children.
Yankton School Board members are addressing this need with their new early childcare and education center, which could potentially help many, but at what cost? Yes, project costs should be monitored, but it’s the intangible, psycho-spiritual, educational costs that really need parental attention — not just for pre-K but all the way through high school.
Why? Because current Yankton School Board members have strongly communicated that they are NOT truly interested in what parents want for their children in school. How? By making it so complicatedly difficult for any Yankton parent or resident to comment publicly at school board meetings. They are not open like the county or city.
Listening to a diverse people and honestly trying to solve issues raised with resources on hand is hard work. By their actions, our school board communicates that it would prefer to do what they think is best (perhaps being convinced it’s what most want) rather than listen to the diverse needs of our community. Consequently, American parents increasingly ask, “What’s going on in school? — policies and curriculum.”
