Federal and state governments are creating “laws” by allowing bureaucracies to write regulations that are the equivalent of laws written by Congress and legislatures. The regulations often do not represent the best interests of the citizens, or the intent of the laws associated with the regulation.

I first encountered this when I worked for the State of Iowa in the 1970s. One of our agency’s duties was to follow the rule writing process of the regulatory agencies that were to implement new laws. Our interest was the impact the regulation might have on economic development in Iowa. Our staff often discovered that the regulations developed were different, sometimes even contrary, to the intent of the elected officials who sponsored the legislation.

