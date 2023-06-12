Federal and state governments are creating “laws” by allowing bureaucracies to write regulations that are the equivalent of laws written by Congress and legislatures. The regulations often do not represent the best interests of the citizens, or the intent of the laws associated with the regulation.
I first encountered this when I worked for the State of Iowa in the 1970s. One of our agency’s duties was to follow the rule writing process of the regulatory agencies that were to implement new laws. Our interest was the impact the regulation might have on economic development in Iowa. Our staff often discovered that the regulations developed were different, sometimes even contrary, to the intent of the elected officials who sponsored the legislation.
We would contact the sponsoring legislator(s) and share the language of the new regulation. Their reaction was often, “That is not what I or we intended.” We would then ask the elected official to go to the next rule hearing and object. We often testified to the adverse impact from the proposed rule at those hearings.
The federal government agencies are usurping the power of the Congress by writing and implementing biased rules that could not pass Congress. States like South Dakota are often required to implement these federal rules; rules that may not be in the best interest of our state. Bureaucrats, government employees, are not elected. We cannot vote them out at the next election.
Agriculture, the environment, and energy are examples of areas of economy that are getting clobbered with biased regulation that represent a political agenda. We need to object to the agencies and our elected officials. You can have more influence than you might think.
