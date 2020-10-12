We would like to sincerely thank First Dakota National Bank, Doyle Stevens Construction, Cedar Security Bank, Town & Country Insurance, Al & Debby Larson, Larry’s Heating & Cooling, Mark’s Machinery and Bomgaars for their support of our 17th annual concert at the ranch. Although our event looked much different than normal, we appreciate their willingness (especially this year) to help us make it possible to offer an evening that entertained, uplifted and encouraged those in attendance. Without sponsorships, this would not be possible. Please patronize these fine businesses as they truly care about our community.
Thank them for making this a wonderful place to live and work.
