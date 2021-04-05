I am writing in response to Kelly Hertz’s great column on March 19 (“A Stream Of Movie Consciousness”). I love your feelings on the movie theater in Yankton. I also miss the holy magic of being in a theater. The big screen just makes it so lifelike where we can forget our troubles and live in the movies. I miss the popcorn and atmosphere. It’s good to get away and forget life’s problems.
I would think the city could try to get our theater back. We have such a nice one; it’s a shame to let it go.
I am a senior citizen and can’t go to a lot of the activities, so I go to the movies.
It would be nice to get someone to fix the parking lot. The holes are terrible. No one seems to step up to take care of these things.
I am with Kelly when he said he misses the thought of not having a theater. It’s just not right.
