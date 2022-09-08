Jesus told his disciples he must suffer, die and rise on the third day. Peter took truth turning it into a lie. No, you won’t. Jesus said to him “Get behind me, Satan.”
People tell me, “Forsake your discipleship with Jesus and be quiet.” Get behind me, Satan. A servant’s not above his master.
People change truth into lies in democracy and religion, the same people, endangering our religion and our democracy.
Cheney was voted out because she told the truth and kept her sworn oath with nine others. The Trump Cult rejoiced — non-oath keepers and liars.
Reverse conversion. A conversion involves getting rid of sins and turning to a higher power. Reverse conversion is tossing out religion and democracy and turning to a false god, ie Trump Cult.
Fox News 20 commandments are hate: Biden, Harris, Fauci, truth, Hunter, Pelosi, Schiff, CDC, FBI, different races, Democrats, etc. Jesus — love God totally and each other as self. “Get behind me Satan.” Love will win, but people are haters.
Church people say “God creator of heaven and earth” on Sunday and Monday kick God in the shins for gays, LGBTQ, rejoicing when immigrants die in trucks. Where is God, religion, love?
White Christian Nationalism — “get behind me Satan.” White — Jesus was not Aryan and invites all. Nothing Christian about hating. Nationalism — USA on a par with God. Jesus is Lord over-all. Churches — wake up and start defining clearly love vs hate, “In God’s image vs “in man’s image” and speak out against church/state togetherness.
Jesus is the truth. Our current S.D. politicians are not. They vote against needs of people — insulin, drug prices, health care, ethanol.
Moscow Mitch McConnell speaks of the poor quality of candidates. We want great pols; support democracy, values, truth. To those who don’t — “get behind me, Satan.”
Shun reverse conversion and turn totally to God and Constitution.
