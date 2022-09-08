Jesus told his disciples he must suffer, die and rise on the third day. Peter took truth turning it into a lie. No, you won’t. Jesus said to him “Get behind me, Satan.”

People tell me, “Forsake your discipleship with Jesus and be quiet.” Get behind me, Satan. A servant’s not above his master.

