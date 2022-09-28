Most people in cattle country do not have any idea how important the USDA Department of Packers and Stockyards is for their protection of the Rule of Law.
The owner of an area livestock auction was fined $50,000; the agent at this market committed the same violation, a $5,000 penalty.
Packing plants and Stockyards businesses have reached the highest level of violations on record. The day of a handshake and word of mouth is long gone. When I retired from running six livestock markets, I received a letter from the Packers and Stockyards congratulating me for never having a violation in 53 years of doing business. Laddie Cimpl of Cimpl Packing Company, a longtime friend of mine, told me something I never forgot. If you want to be successful in life — if it’s not yours, don’t take it. If it’s not the truth, don’t say it.
Violations are available to anyone that wants to know. Just go online to Packers and Stockyards. You can also see who has a bond in their name including the dollar amount. If you sell livestock at a market or private treaty, you should keep posted on the rules and regulations. It is not easy to get a bond.
We now live in Cave Creek, Ariz. I still dabble in the cattle business in Arizona and New Mexico. If the law is not enforced, it will not be followed.
