It rankles me to no end when I read how the “US Military Needs a Lot More Recruits,” as described in the July 16, 2021 edition of the Press & Dakotan in an editorial by Bloomberg News. In it, Bloomberg concludes that nothing much has worked satisfactorily since the draft was ended in 1973 (nearly 50 years ago). What’s more worrisome is Bloomberg’s statement that “just 2% of 17- to 21-year-olds have the desired combination of strong academic credentials, adequate physical fitness and an interest in serving.” Bloomberg’s conclusion is to simply throw dollars at the problem and hope that it goes away.
A closer examination of the problem suggests that there might just be another solution, one that Bloomberg failed to mention — conscription. Let’s remember, too, folks, that in the not-too-distant past, females have stepped into practically all of the combat arms slots, something unheard of during my time in the Army. As a matter of fact, as recently as five years ago, Rep. Duncan Hunter (California) proposed an amendment to the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act (2017)) that the restrictions on women registering for the Selective Service be lifted. Aren’t you tired of walking into the post office and seeing the sign that reads: Men Age 18-25 Register with Selective Service, “do the right thing!” What’s fair is fair.
Interestingly, at about this same time (2016), I received a letter from Sen. Mike Rounds where he took the position that “women are not required to register in the Selective Service System which would make them eligible to be drafted …” He goes on to say that “women should currently not be forced to register for the draft.” However, Rounds concluded by stating: “We should not take it off the table in case there is a future need.”
Hmm. Perhaps Bloomberg is blowing this “crisis” out of proportion. Would Sen. Rounds prefer to wait until only 1% of males 17 to 21 remain in the pool? I hope not!
It’s interesting, too, that this nation’s economic watchdogs are continuously tweaking the financial system in order to flatten out the economic ups and downs. Why couldn’t a draft do the same thing to combat the needs of the Armed Services? Hopefully, financial matters aren’t viewed as more important than the nation’s security.
